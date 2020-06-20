Dale Burjes

BUNKER HILL — Dale Alan Burjes, 60, of Bunker Hill, died at his residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bunker Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill High School Activity Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.