ALHAMBRA — Dale Eugene Dooley, 86, entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra, Illinois. He was born Dec. 29th, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Charles O. "Buck" & Georgia Pearl (Graham) Dooley. Wishing to serve his country during the Korean War, Dale enlisted in the US Marines in 1952 and was stationed in Korea. After an honorable discharge as a Cpl in 1955, he returned to Alton and began a career as a Tuckpointer until his retirement in 1995. At 38 years old, Dale was considered a "Confirmed Bachelor" when he met LaVerne Anderson Hambleton. They married April 15th, 1972. He always said they got married on "tax day" so he would never forget their Anniversary. They were just 3 months shy of their 25th Wedding Anniversary when LaVerne passed away in January 1997. After accepting Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1982 he frequently picked up hitchhikers in hopes to share the gospel and lead them to a better life with Jesus. He proudly portrayed his faith with RM TEN 13 on his license plates: "For Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved." Rom 10:13. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Bob) Inman, Barbara (Don) Brooks, and Brenda (Jack) Cermak; six grandchildren, Melissa, Trisha, Chris, Kim, Josh, and Tiffany; 12 great grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Delmar (Minnie) Dooley; sister, Nancy Connoyer; and sister-in-law, Brenda Dooley; also many nieces and nephews including Rick, John, Mark, and Jerry Sowders and Lisa Sowders Dublo. In addition to his parents and wife; he was proceeded in death by brothers, Vernard, Gerald, and Ronald; sister, Carolyn Thompson; and niece Georgia "Squirt" Dooley who he was proud to assume guardianship of after her mother passed away. He was a doting Uncle and loved taking her to and watching her participate in the local Special Olympics. Due to COVID19 restrictions private graveside services were held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with memorial remarks given by his grandson Josh Welborn. Those wishing to honor his life, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hitz Memorial Home, 201 Bell St, Alhambra Illinois 62001 in Dale's name. Online guestbook available at http://www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.