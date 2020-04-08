MEADOWBROOK — Dale Eugene Pauley, 82 of Meadowbrook, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Cowden, Illinois. He served his country in the Navy from 1955-1958. He married Linda Bartee Dec. 24, 1971 in Alton, Illinois. Dale was retired from Laclede Steel. He was a hard worker and a great mechanic.

He enjoyed antiques, auctions, stock car racing and working as a blacksmith.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pauley of Meadowbrook; a son, Randy Pauley of Meadowbrook; two daughters, Angela (Bryan) Pruetzel of Wood River, Illinois, and Rhonda Curtis of Hartford, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Aaron, David, Nathan, Mason, Siera, Nicole, Ashley, Alexis, Jackie, Clayton, and Dalton; 30 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Art Pauley of South Roxana, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Pauley; step-father and mother, Harold and Erma (Miller) Jenkins; daughter, Tracy Ryals; and granddaughter, Josie.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services.

Due to the Covid 19 restriction services will be private. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery.

