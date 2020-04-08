Dale Pauley (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Pauley.
Service Information
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON/Rosewood Heights
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL
62024
(618)-259-5320
Obituary
Send Flowers

MEADOWBROOK — Dale Eugene Pauley, 82 of Meadowbrook, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Cowden, Illinois. He served his country in the Navy from 1955-1958. He married Linda Bartee Dec. 24, 1971 in Alton, Illinois. Dale was retired from Laclede Steel. He was a hard worker and a great mechanic.

He enjoyed antiques, auctions, stock car racing and working as a blacksmith.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pauley of Meadowbrook; a son, Randy Pauley of Meadowbrook; two daughters, Angela (Bryan) Pruetzel of Wood River, Illinois, and Rhonda Curtis of Hartford, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Aaron, David, Nathan, Mason, Siera, Nicole, Ashley, Alexis, Jackie, Clayton, and Dalton; 30 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Art Pauley of South Roxana, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Pauley; step-father and mother, Harold and Erma (Miller) Jenkins; daughter, Tracy Ryals; and granddaughter, Josie.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services.

Due to the Covid 19 restriction services will be private. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.