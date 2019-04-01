DALE PULLIAM

MERIDIAN — Dale Clifton Pulliam, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho surrounded by family.

He is survived by his three sisters and their husbands, Donna and Bob Halvorson of Billings, Montana; Patty Jo (pj) and Ron Mercer of Meridian; and Danette (Dani) and Dale Carnes of Cascade, Idaho. He is also survived by his five nieces and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece and one nephew.

Dale was born on March 6, 1956 in Hayward, California to Billy Clifton Pulliam of Missouri and Gladys Marie (Van Sant) Pulliam of California. After growing up in Billings, Montana, he lived a few years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Palm Desert, California before settling in Alton, Illinois where he lived for 15 years. He was a data analyst for Anheuser-Busch and was known for his passion for photography and music. He moved to Meridian, Idaho in March of 2018 to be near family.

Dale's life will be celebrated by his family in Meridian in a private memorial service on April 3 at 1494 Darrah Drive, Meridian, Idaho, 83646.