Dale Ragus
WOOD RIVER — Dale V. Ragus, 92, passed away 5:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Aug. 29, 1927, he was the son of Lawrence E. and Margretta L. (Hedd) Ragus.

A World War II navy veteran, he retired a shift foreman in 1982 from AMOCO after 36 years.

Dale was a member of First Baptist Church in Wood River, East Alton and Wood River American Legion Posts, Ducks Unlimited, Wood River Moose Lodge and Migratory Water Foul Hunters.

He served many years as a Madison County Election Judge in the Wood River Precincts.

On Feb. 21, 1947 in Wood River, he married Betty McGough. She died Jan. 10, 2000.

Surviving are a son, Ronald (Angie) Ragus of Godfrey, Illinois; daughters, Roxanne (Greg) Goode of Kalispell, Montana, and Arlene Gaskin of Moro, Illinois; and grandson, Brett Goode.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Everett, Vernon and Orville Ragus; and sisters, Laura Mae Curtis, Ruth Cole and Delores Ragus

Private visitation and service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Reverend Tom Plogue will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Wood River, 300 E. Lorena Ave, Wood River, IL 62095.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Ron & Family, please accept my deepest sympathy in your loss of Dale. He sure was a good one.
Marc (xray guy, Alton Orthopedic)
marc waters
Acquaintance
