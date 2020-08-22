1/1
Dale Stearns
DORSEY — Roland Dale Stearns, 81, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 11, 1939 in Hartford, Illinois, he was the son of G. Leo and Ruby Marie (Evans) Stearns.

He graduated from Roxana High School, was enlisted in the U.S. Army then worked as a machinist for the Olin Corporation-Winchester Division before retiring.

He is survived by sons, Thomas M. Stearns and Roland Dale Stearns, Jr.; daughter, Carol J. Ellison; brothers, Norman (Sharon) Stearns and Richard (Marjorie) Stearns; and sister, Nancy (Larry) Thompson.

No services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
