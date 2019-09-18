EDWARDSVILLE — Dale Stegall, 84, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 23, 1935, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the son of the late Bethel Dalton and Vivian Elizabeth (Saxon) Stegall.

He married the former Shirley Feldman on Aug. 18, 1957, in Alton, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Rhonda Stegall of Roxana, Illinois; four grandchildren, Timothy and Cheryl Gihring, Bob and Kasey Gihring, Keith and Bree Stegall and Marcus Stegall; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Doyle and Faye Stegall of Nashville, Tennessee, and Horace and Marilyn Stegall of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Dale was employed as an engineer at Chicago Northwestern Railroad and later at Union Pacific for over 40 years prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Gihring; a granddaughter, Sandra Stegall; a great-grandson, Jonathan Gihring; and a sister, Joyce Malson.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

