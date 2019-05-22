WIESEMEYER
HIGHLAND — Dale L. Wiesemeyer, age 87, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Pocahontas, Illinois, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at the funeral home and from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.