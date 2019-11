BETHALTO — Daman P. Scheidler, 50, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born on Jan. 18, 1969, in Florissant, Missouri.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.