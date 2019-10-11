TOWN AND COUNTRY — Dan Nicholas Sadich, 79, born Oct. 3, 1940, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was raised in Wood River, Illinois and then moved to Belleview, Missouri in 1986.

He was employed as a meat cutter with Local 88 for 45 years, working for Kroger grocery until moving to Missouri. Dan and Jeanette owned JD'S EZ shop in Belleview from about 1985 till 2001. Dan spent his last working years with Town and Country, Missouri.

Dan married the love of his life, Jeanette Kay Griffin on Feb. 5, 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He served his country with the U.S. Army from 1959-1961.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jeanette Kay Griffin Sadich; three daughters, Lisa Rene Sadich Pimentel (Cary), Rebecca Jackson Hefele (Douglas), and Lee Ann Sadich Clark; and one son, Stanley Jackson Jr. (Heather). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kyle Jackson, Chelsea Kline, Cody Clark, Dawson Clark, Lauren Kline, Jesse Clark, Wyatt Clark, Lucas Hefele, Dinah Pimentel and Rachel Scott Nash; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nicki Fulton of Placerville, California, Kimberly Weber of East Alton, Illinois, and Karen Schulte of O'Fallon, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Katie Sadich; a brother, David Sadich; a sister, Jeanie Biddlecomb; and a granddaughter, Larissa Scott.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Nash officiating. Visitation was at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment was in Graniteville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.