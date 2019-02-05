DANA FOSTER

MORO — Dana E. Foster, 60, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his home.

Born Sept. 1, 1958 in Alton, he was the son of Carl E. Foster and Vera (Enos) Foster Brimer.

He married Diana (Rhodes) Smith on July 1, 1983 in Wood River, and together they shared 35 years of marriage.

Dana worked as a welder and boilermaker for Olin Corp, retiring in 2016. He loved duck hunting and deer hunting as well as fishing for crappie. He was a man with a big heart who loved to watch his grandson's wrestling matches and his granddaughter's basketball games. He loved his family, and he also loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife Diana of Moro; his son, Mike (Janette) Smith of Meadowbrook; two grandchildren, John Chappell and Kendall Moss Smith; two sisters, Julie (Mark) Calvanese of Bethalto and Cindy (Kevin) Doak of East Alton; and several nieces and nephews, Stacey (Travis) Burdick, Nicole (Todd) Broyles, Eric (Jamie) Doak, Rachel Doak (Brett Fedrick) Jesse Sitze and Jacob Sitze.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until memorial services begin at 7 p.m.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Partners for Pets.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.