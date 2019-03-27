DANIEL CARTER

BETHALTO — Daniel M. Carter, 74, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Leonard and Margaret Patton Carter. In Aug. of 1965 Daniel married Jo Ann Bruce in Bethalto.

Daniel was a pipefitter, estimator and planner for Citgo for many years. He was a member of the Bethalo Masonic Lodge and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Carter of Bethalto; 2 children, Maria J. Waltz (Robert) of Moro, Illinois and Daniel S. Carter (Amy) of St. John, Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Brendan Hampton, Brittanie Riley (Brett), Ashlee Carter, and Jordan Waltz; a great grandson, Braxton Riley; a brother, Tom Carter (Helen) of Bethalto; two sisters, Ruth Ann Campbell of East Alton, and Maribell Evans of East Alton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Christopher Robin Carter; and two brothers, Gene and Jim Carter.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the .

