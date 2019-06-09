MIDWAY — On Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:52 a.m., Daniel Ray Connoyer, age 68, entered the gates of heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior. He finished his race on earth after a 2-year battle with cancer surrounded by family at his home in Midway, Illinois.

Dan was married to his wife, CoAnn, for 48 years, and God blessed them with two wonderful sons and daughters-in law and six grandchildren, Jason, Maria, Alex & Jackson Connoyer of Fowler, Illinois and Toby, Amanda, Grant, Trent, Dane & Sophie Connoyer of Worden, Illinois.

Dan loved spending time with his grandsons fishing, boating, watching their various sport games, or attending their school events. He cherished playing outside with his "Sweet Pea" Sophie, having picnics and eating ice cream.

Dan had a passion for racing, which he passed on to his sons, spending many weekends together at the races when they were young. He was blessed to have many racing friends, both new and old, to enjoy laughs, races, and working on cars. He enjoyed working on and restoring classic cars. As his cancer progressed, he enjoyed building models of those cars.

Dan's greatest desire and love was serving God. He attended St. John's UCC Midway where he served on the council and as a Sunday School teacher for many years. He was so thankful for the love and support of his church family.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Dan is survived by a brother and two sisters, Steve (Joanna) Connoyer of Moro, Cheryl (Richard) Bartosiak of Bethalto and Jackie (Jerry) Yost of Springfield, Nebraska, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and one uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis & Mary Connoyer.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John's UCC in Midway.

Visitation will continue from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. John's UCC in Midway with Pastor Lori Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's UCC Cemetery in Midway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's UCC Cemetery Fund in Midway.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com