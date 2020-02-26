ALTON — Former Alton, Illinois, resident, Daniel N. Cote, 89, passed away recently in Galveston, Texas.

He served as a professor of Civil Engineering at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, from 1971 to 1990. He was a registered engineer and an active member of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, of Galveston; sons, Daniel N. Cote Jr. (Katrina) of Alton and David (Donna) of College Station, Texas; daughters, Kelly (Richard) of Flatonia, Texas, Bridget Valdez (Lucio) of Hutto, Texas, and Meghan Taylor (Rob) of Key West, Florida; 14 grandchildren, including Amanda Strader (Chase), and Ciera Stone (Tony); and three great-grandchildren of Jerseyville, Illinois.