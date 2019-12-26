GODFREY — Daniel Lynn Edgar, 76, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home in St. Charles, Missouri. Born May 31, 1943 in Fairmont, West Virginia, he was the son of George Edgar Jr. and Marjorie (Jones) Edgar. Mr. Edgar graduated from Alton High School in 1961 and was a former member of the Twelfth Street Presbyterian Church.

He retired from Boeing after 38 years of service. On May 27, 1964 he married Janet Stanka in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2006. He married Karen Maskal on Oct. 29, 2006 in Wood River, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Kristine Jane Kolk (Wesley) of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren, Brendan Andrew Kolk, Breanna Nicole Kolk, and Bryce Daniel Kolk, one brother Jeffrey Edgar (Jean) of Pike County, Illinois; and three sisters, Susan Eller (Jerry) of Grafton, Illinois, Rebecca Nelson (Fiancé Dennis Haney) of Bethalto, and Sara Carey (Joe) of Grafton. In addition, he leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Karen's sons, Eric Nemens (Sierra) of St. Louis, MO, and Jeremy Nemens (Elisha) of St. Charles, Missouri, and grandchildren, Enzo, Lucca, Addi and Jack Nemens.

Many will remember Daniel as the strong, wise foundation of his family. He had a love of words, a sharp wit, and a dry sense of humor. Daniel was quick to create a pun and find humor in ordinary situations. He enjoyed woodworking, listening to various music genres, and solving logic puzzles. Daniel had an appreciation of wildlife and will be missed by his canine companions, Little Bit and Katy.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Tom Rayborn will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

