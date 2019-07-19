ELLIS
EDWARDSVILLE — Daniel W. Ellis, age 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville with a Masonic Service taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday evening. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating. Burial will follow at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.