Daniel Ellis

Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELLIS

EDWARDSVILLE — Daniel W. Ellis, age 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville with a Masonic Service taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday evening. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating. Burial will follow at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.