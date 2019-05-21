DANIEL HANCOCK

BETHALTO — Daniel Neil Hancock, 64, passed away 4:59 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Cairo, Illinois on Nov. 14, 1954, he was the son of Rebecca (Stinnett) Manning of Bethalto, Illinois and the late James Hancock. His step-father, Richard Manning also preceded in death.

He had been employed as a die setter for Beall Manufacturing for 40 years.

Surviving in addition to his mother are brothers, Jim Hancock of Granite City, Illinois, Tim Hancock of Wood River, Illinois; and sisters, Phyllis Dodd and Suzan Waldrop both of Neosho, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Mark Maynard will officiate.

Private burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.