WOOD RIVER — Daniel Joseph Harris, 30, was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Born in Wood River on Dec. 27, 1988, he was the son of Shane Harris and Pamela (Goble) Goheen. He had been employed as a cook at Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge in Alton.

He is survived by "his whole family." A memorial visitation is planned 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. As Danny would say: "Come, salute mi familia."