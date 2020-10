MT. OLIVE — Daniel Koroby, 61, of Mt. Olive, Illinois, passed Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Drive through visitation is at Irwin Chapel on Friday, Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Private visitation and service follows. Burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.

Memorials and information may be found at www.irwinchapel.com.