Daniel Manns
FOSTERBURG — Daniel Ephriam Manns, 81, passed away at 7:47 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. Born May 4, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Joseph and Loretta (Thompson) Manns.

On June 24, 1961 he married Sharon Joan Sitze of East Alton, Illinois. She survives.

Along with his wife; Dan is survived by a son, Don Manns and his girlfriend, Alison Balke of Bethalto, Illinois; and a grandson, Devinn Manns of West Palm Beach, Florida.

He retired as Chief Lab Technician from Olin after 42 years of service. He also owned and operated a grain farm in the Fosterburg, Missouri, area. He loved to have guests to his home to enjoy his elaborate model train layout, and started collecting trains at the early age of 10. He also had many years of displaying and operating his model trains at the Masonic Lodge Annual Train Show.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Brian Harp will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Foster Township (Specify Concerts in the Park).

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
