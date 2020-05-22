HARDIN — Daniel P. Presley Sr. "Poppy" born Aug. 11, 1960 in Alton, Illinois, passed away at the University of Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He passed from a blood infection that can only be contracted within a hospital setting during hospitalization. Daniel was a heart transplant recipient and an organ and tissue donor. Daniel was united in marriage to Mary Beth (Ryan) Presley on Aug. 22, 1981, raising two children. His spouse survives him, residing in Meredosia, Illinois; also surviving are Ryan and Rachel (Presley) McKinney and Daniel P. and Tamara (Spence) Presley Jr; five grandchildren, James, Karlisey, and Zayden McKinney, and Maranda and Madison Presley; four siblings, Alan and Cheryl Presley, Robert and Diane (Presley) Blasa, Gary and Carol (Presley) Isringhausen, and Greg and Sharon (Nance) Presley; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Della M. (Smith) Presley; paternal grandparent; a maternal grandmother; a brother-in-law, Patrick Ryan Sr.; and in-laws Patrick and Mary E. "Betty" (Berg) Ryan; a grandchild, Taylor Skye; a cousin, Neil Presley; a nephew, Michael McCoy; and Paternal and Maternal Uncles and Aunts. He spent most of his life living in Calhoun County. He thoroughly enjoyed both duck and deer hunting, fishing, boating, working in the river, Gardening fresh vegetables, and flowers whether fresh or silk. However, the absolute joy of his life was his five grandchildren. A Carcade visitation will take place Sunday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois. Private graveside will take place on Monday, May 25, at St. Norbert's Cemetery. Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



