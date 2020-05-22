Daniel Presley
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARDIN — Daniel P. Presley Sr. "Poppy" born Aug. 11, 1960 in Alton, Illinois, passed away at the University of Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He passed from a blood infection that can only be contracted within a hospital setting during hospitalization. Daniel was a heart transplant recipient and an organ and tissue donor. Daniel was united in marriage to Mary Beth (Ryan) Presley on Aug. 22, 1981, raising two children. His spouse survives him, residing in Meredosia, Illinois; also surviving are Ryan and Rachel (Presley) McKinney and Daniel P. and Tamara (Spence) Presley Jr; five grandchildren, James, Karlisey, and Zayden McKinney, and Maranda and Madison Presley; four siblings, Alan and Cheryl Presley, Robert and Diane (Presley) Blasa, Gary and Carol (Presley) Isringhausen, and Greg and Sharon (Nance) Presley; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Della M. (Smith) Presley; paternal grandparent; a maternal grandmother; a brother-in-law, Patrick Ryan Sr.; and in-laws Patrick and Mary E. "Betty" (Berg) Ryan; a grandchild, Taylor Skye; a cousin, Neil Presley; a nephew, Michael McCoy; and Paternal and Maternal Uncles and Aunts. He spent most of his life living in Calhoun County. He thoroughly enjoyed both duck and deer hunting, fishing, boating, working in the river, Gardening fresh vegetables, and flowers whether fresh or silk. However, the absolute joy of his life was his five grandchildren. A Carcade visitation will take place Sunday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois. Private graveside will take place on Monday, May 25, at St. Norbert's Cemetery. Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
(618) 576-2718
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved