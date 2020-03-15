WOOD RIVER — Daniel W. Skaggs, 61, of Wood River, Illinois, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 28, 1958, in Wood River, the son of Lee and Virginia (nee Pierson) Skaggs.

Dan was born in Wood River and attended Edwardsville High School, graduating in 1976. He worked at American Steel for three years and then worked as a paramedic for Alhambra Ambulance Service and later for Alton Ambulance Service. He then worked for GC Services in Earth City, Missouri, as an account representative. He retired in 1999 on disability. He enjoyed building and collecting model and die cast cars. Dan loved Dakota, his registered emotional support beagle.

Dan was a member of First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois. He was also a former member of the Bethalto, Illinois, and Edwardsville Jaycees; a lifetime member of Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps (AVEC); and, most recently, of the Advisory Council at Centerstone in Alton.

Survivors include sisters, Lois M. (Steve) Laird, Alton, Kay L. (Kelsey) Mathis, of Granite City, Illinois, and Peggy L. Wethington, of Granite City; and, also, six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jill A. DeLisle; brother, Alan Skaggs (infant) and sister, Connie Skaggs (infant); nephew, Kelly Robinson; and, brother-in-law, Pat Wethington.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, Illinois.

Memorial funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Dauderman Mortuary with Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating.

Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery in Worden, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Edwardsville, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps or 5A's in Alton.