BUNKER HILL — Daniel J. Tharp, 65, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 7, 1954 in Alton to Emma Margaret Damm of East Alton and the late John Henry Tharp.

He and Cynthia Boehmer were married Aug. 7, 1999 in Bunker Hill. She survives in Bunker Hill.

Dan had been a supervisor at Lerry-Mead Concrete Construction in Godfrey, Illinois, for 30 years. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing, spending time with friends and family, enjoying a cold beer and good times.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by 3 daughters, Robyn (Gregory) Williams of White Hall, Illinois, Miranda (Danny) Powell of White Hall and Lisa (Dave) Plough of Glen Carbon, Illinois; a son, Jason (Carey) Runde of Bunker Hill; 13 grandchildren, Drew Runde, Claire Runde, Garrett Newingham, Wyatt Newingham, Danica Newingham, Leland Barber, London Barber, Remington Williams, Bailee Powell, Brynlee Powell, Tristan Plough, Julian Shardan and Colby Plough; a sister, Kimberly (George) McGilvrey of East Alton; and two brothers, Tim (Robin) Tharp of Carlinville, Illinois, and Mark (Judy) Tharp of Greenfield, Illinois.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by; step-father, Ron Harper; and a granddaughter, Jada Lynn Plough.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Paynic Home for Funerals with Rev. Jeremy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the family.

