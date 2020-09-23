1/1
Daniel Vetter
1954 - 2020
HAMBURG — Daniel "Hank" Vetter, of Hamburg, Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born on March 26, 1954 to the late Ernest and Sarah (Hoover) Vetter.

Hank married Janice Klunk on Sept. 14, 1985 in Michael, Illinois.

He was a proud member of the United State Marine Corps. Hank enjoyed side-by-side riding, spending time with his granddaughters, and he loved to travel.

He was a member of Kampsville American Legion Post 1083.

Hank worked 29 years at Laclede Steel until it's closure in 2002. He then went to work for IDOT as a Highway Maintainer for 16 years and is where he retired from.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by, two sons, Derek (Melanie) Vetter and Justin (Chancey) Vetter; three granddaughters, Scarlett Vetter, Madeline Vetter, and Maevry Vetter; a brother, Delbert Vetter; mother-in-law, Agnes Klunk; and many special Marine friends.

Visitation will take place Friday, Sept. 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Silver Creek Cemetery. Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Back Stoppers or Silver Creek Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home of Hardin are handling the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
