WOOD RIVER — Daniel Ruffin Young, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Grain Valley, Missouri with his family by his side. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River. Final salute with Military Honors by Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritval Team will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will follow. A private family burial will take place following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials or donations to be made to Donna young for his final Expenses.
Published in The Telegraph from May 29 to May 30, 2019
