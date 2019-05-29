Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL YOUNG WOOD RIVER — Daniel Ruffin Young, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Grain Valley, Missouri with his family by his side. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River. Final salute with Military Honors by Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritval Team will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will follow. A private family burial will take place following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials or donations to be made to Donna young for his final Expenses.

Published in The Telegraph from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close