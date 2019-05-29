DANIEL YOUNG
WOOD RIVER — Daniel Ruffin Young, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Grain Valley, Missouri with his family by his side. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River. Final salute with Military Honors by Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritval Team will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will follow. A private family burial will take place following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials or donations to be made to Donna young for his final Expenses.