DANNY GARDNER

JERSEYVILLE — Daniel Robert Gardner, 30, died unexpectedly at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Jersey County.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Jan. 25, 1989 to Monty Gardner and Deborah (Couch) and grew up in Jersey County, attending Jersey Community High School.

He enlisted with the United States Army and served our country honorably as a member of the Honor Guard.

Danny had been employed for the past ten years as a Boilermaker with Local 363 and was passionate about his work and developed a close bond with many of his coworkers throughout his career.

He had a heart of gold and a personality and charm that drew people to him. It did not matter your walk of life or your social background, to know Danny Gardner was to have a friend for a lifetime. Certainly, he was life of the party, but more than that, he was the friend that was there when you needed him most - always willing to help anyone out or simply be a shoulder to lean on. His smile lit up the room and he made everyone he came into contact with feel special. His fun loving, easy going approach to life will live on in the memories of those who's lives he has touched.

He is survived by his fiance, Lynn Scott, and the two were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together; his three year old daughter, Nora Jean Gardner; his father, Monty Gardner of Jerseyville, Illinois; step-father, Dan Henderson of Grafton, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Couch of House Springs, Missouri; a sister and brother in-law, Amanda and Robert Kitzmiller of Cottage Hills, Illinois; three brothers and a sister in-law, Steve Massingill of Dade City, Florida; Tommy and Melissa James of East Alton, Illinois, and Colten Henderson of Grafton; his future mother and father in-law, Gary L. and Susan Scott of Jerseyville; Nieces Elizabeth, Shelby, Caitlin and Emilie. Nephews Robbie, Owen, Ian and Kane as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Henderson on August 2, 2005; his paternal grandparents, Charles "Fred" and Joyce Gardner; his paternal grandfather, Ray Couch; an uncle, Bobby Gardner; as well as a sister in-law, Cami Massingill.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.

He will be laid to rest alongside his mother at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family, in care of the funeral home.