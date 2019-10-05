HARDIN — Danny W. Holman, 71, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, at his home, while surrounded by his family.

Danny was a member of the Batchtown United Methodist Church in Hardin, Illinois, and a member of the board.

During Danny's life he mastered many jobs. After high school he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, from 1967 to1969. Upon returning home he was a doughnut fryer, a lineman for Pevly Co. later known as ConAgra in Alton, Illinois. He was a pipefitter at Shell Oil, a bartender, a volunteer fireman and over-the-road truckdriver. When he retired he fulfilled his lifelong dream of having a cabin on the Illinois River and fished as much as possible.

Danny is preceded in death by both parents, T.J. Holman and Naomi Fay Holman, and a sister, Betty Sherfy (Holman) Gipson.

Danny had many close friends and his cousin, Susie Oteken, of Alton, was at the top of the list. Danny married Linda Hamor, of Wood River, Illinois, on Sept. 17, 1969. She still survives. They had two children: a daughter, Jackie Stamm, from Statesboro, Georgia, and a son, Danny J. Holman, with wife, Sara, from Edwardsville, Illinois. Danny has five grandchildren: Gary, Lindy and Robert Stamm, also from Georgia, and Jasmine Shivley, with husband Brendon, from Highland, Illinois, and Danny Ryan Holman from Dorsey, Illinois. He has two great grandchildren: Robert Parson Stamm and Hendrix May Stamm, also from Georgia. A brother, Randy Holman, and his wife, Debbie, of Bethalto, Illinois.

A memorial will be given at a later date. Donations in Danny's name can be made to the and the American Diabetes Association. Danny will be missed greatly.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.