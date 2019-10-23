HARDIN — Danny W. Holman, 71, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Danny was a member of the Batchtown United Methodist Church in Hardin, Illinois and a member of the board. During Danny's life he mastered many jobs. After high school he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1967-1969. Upon returning home he was a donut fryer, a linemen for Pevly Co later known as Con Agra in Alton, Illinois.

He was a pipefitter at Shell Oil, a bar tender, a volunteer fireman and over the road truck driver. When he retired he fulfilled his lifelong dream of having a cabin on the Illinois river and fished as much as possible. Danny had many close friends and his cousin Susie Oteken of Alton was at the top of the list.

Danny married Linda Hamor of Wood River, Illinois on Sept. 17, 1969. She survives. They had two children, a daughter, Jackie Stamm from Statesboro, Georgia and a son Danny J Holman with wife Sara from Edwardsville, Illinois. Danny has five grandchildren, Gary, Lindy and Robert Stamm, also from Georgia, Jasmine Shivley with husband Brendon from Highland and Danny Ryan Holman from Dorsey. He has two great-grandchildren. Robert Parson Stamm and Hendrix May Stamm also from Georgia and a brother Randy Holman and wife Debbie of Bethalto. Danny is preceded in death by both parents, TJ Holman and Naomi Fay Holman, and a sister Betty Sherfy (Holman) Gipson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Batchtown United Methodist Church. Donations in Danny's name can be made to the and the American Diabetes Association. Danny will be missed greatly.

Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.