HARDIN — Danny Phillips, 51, passed away on October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will take place at Hamburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the funeral home. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com