DANNY TURNER

ALTON — Danny Carl Turner, 67, of Alton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born May 9, 1951, in Alton, the son of Carl F. and Elaine J. (Godar) Turner.

Danny had retired from the Wood River Laborer's Local #338.

He loved pets, especially dogs, he enjoyed baseball and was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the River Road. Danny will be remembered as a great story teller, and he was always good for a laugh.

Danny is survived by his significant other, Paulette Turner; three siblings and their spouses, Larry Turner, and his significant other, Brenda, of Alton, Vicki and Jon Miller of Godfrey, and Bobby and Mary Turner of Arizona; a niece and her husband, Laura and Dominic D'Addezio of St. Louis; a good friend, Eva Horyn; and his dog, Jack.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be donated to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.