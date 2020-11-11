1/
Darla Angleton
GODFREY — Darla Jean Angleton, 77, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born Feb. 23, 1943 in Carmi, Illinois, she was the daughter of Clyde and Clarella (Shoppell) Sanders.

Jean had worked as a teachers aide in the Alton School District for 10 years.

On Aug. 13, 1965 in East Alton, she married Greydon Royce Angleton. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Scott Angleton of Godfrey, Illinois, and Eric (Sarah) Angleton of Bethalto, Illinois; daughters, Gina (Ron) Frye of Godfrey, and Susan (Terry) Yenne of Bethalto; five grandchildren; along with sisters, Anita Sanders Mitchell of McLeansboro, Illinois and Connie Pettyjohn of Emma, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda "Kay" Sanders.

Private services and burial were conducted at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
