ST. LOUIS — Darlene J. Huebener, 60, peacefully passed away at Christian Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 6:25 a.m.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on May 6, 1959, the daughter of Ivan Cremeens and the late Mary (Vinyard) Cremeens.

She married Thomas P. Huebener in Godfrey, Illinois, at St. Ambrose on Feb. 22, 2003. He survives.

Darlene worked as an administrative assistant at Christian Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed watching TV, listening to southern gospel music and spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandson and cat named Rosie.

Along with her husband, Thomas, and her father, Ivan; Darlene is survived by her children, Kellie and Brett Allen of Wildwood, Missouri, and Kassie Eaker and fiancé Ima Crowder of Bethalto, Illinois; and a grandson, Keegan Allen.

Darlene was preceded in death by her mother; and a brother, Glenn Allen Cremeens.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, with Rev. Terry McKinzie and Rev. Jill Walter-Penn officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance or the Madison County Humane Society.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.