Darlene Russell
1939 - 2020
EAST ALTON — Darlene Russell, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 1:16 p.m. at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Raymond Miller and Annabelle Taylor.

Darlene married Larry Dee Ryder and later divorced; he passed away in Jan. of 1993. She then married Robert E. Russell in 1973 and he preceded her in death on June 30, 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Shoemaker; two sons, Daniel and David Ryder; two grandchildren, Garrett Ryder and Ezra Brown; a sister, Betty Yost; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ruth Miller.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home are entrusted with professional services.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
