Darlene Sheff
ALTON —Darlene C. Sheff, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy Center.

Born March 27, 1926 in Panama, Illinois, the daughter of Harry C. and Rose (Mucci) Wall.

She attended Alton High School and married Clarence E. Sheff on May 6, 1944 in Alton, Illinois.

He preceded her in death after 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by a daughter, Vicki Sheff Hensler of Florissant, Missouri; son, Kevin W. (Pamela) Sheff of Annapolis, Maryland; two grandchildren, Patrick Hensler and Katrina Milanovich; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Campbell and Ginger (Billy) Bell; and their children and grandchildren.

Her parents; husband; and a sister, Delores Wall Cantrell from Los Angeles, California, preceded her in death.

Cremation rites were accorded and a family graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church in Alton, where she had been a long-time member.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
