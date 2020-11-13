1/1
Darra Phelps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Darra Lynne Phelps, 59, died at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at her home.

Born Oct. 11, 1961 in Oceanside, California, she was the daughter of Alicia Jeanne Dryer of Alton, Illinois.

She trained as a nurse and was a mother to five children and many more.

She was a member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church.

On Dec. 6, 1991 she married Brent Phelps in Alton. He survives.

Along with her mother and husband; she is survived by three daughters, Sara Lichtsinn of Brighton, Illinois, Amanda Phelps (Matt Kramer) of Wood River, Illinois, and Tess Phelps of Alton; two sons, Bryan Lichtsinn (Nichole) of Columbia, Illinois, and Brent Phelps (Katie) of Florissant, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Brayden, Lynleigh, Brendan, Harper, A.J., Holden, Ensley, and Bryson; and her mother-in-law, JoAnn Phelps of Godfrey, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved