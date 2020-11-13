ALTON — Darra Lynne Phelps, 59, died at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at her home.

Born Oct. 11, 1961 in Oceanside, California, she was the daughter of Alicia Jeanne Dryer of Alton, Illinois.

She trained as a nurse and was a mother to five children and many more.

She was a member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church.

On Dec. 6, 1991 she married Brent Phelps in Alton. He survives.

Along with her mother and husband; she is survived by three daughters, Sara Lichtsinn of Brighton, Illinois, Amanda Phelps (Matt Kramer) of Wood River, Illinois, and Tess Phelps of Alton; two sons, Bryan Lichtsinn (Nichole) of Columbia, Illinois, and Brent Phelps (Katie) of Florissant, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Brayden, Lynleigh, Brendan, Harper, A.J., Holden, Ensley, and Bryson; and her mother-in-law, JoAnn Phelps of Godfrey, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

