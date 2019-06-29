DOW — Darrell William "Bill" Campbell, 81, died at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

He was born in Jerseyville on March 31, 1938, and was the youngest of seven children born to Raymond and Sadie (Eisler) Campbell.

He began working at Owens-Illinois in Alton as a box maker and eventually in the forming department dedicating nearly 26 years of service prior to the plant closing. He then went on work as a union carpenter out of Local #377 in Wood River, retiring in 2003.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, and especially time spent with family and friends on their clubhouse on the river in Michael, Illinois.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Blasa, on Sept. 8, 1956 at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Dow, and together they have been blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage, and the joys of raising their four sons.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Campbell of Dow; three sons and a daughter in-law, David and Arlene Campbell of Jenison, Michigan, Jeffrey Campbell of Elk City, Oklahoma, and Matthew Campbell of Jerseyville; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Jasper Campbell on Oct. 4, 1998; a grandson, Samuel William Campbell on Jan. 13, 2013; three brothers, Kenneth Campbell, Donald Campbell and Raymond Campbell; and three sisters, Mary Pointer, Ethel Geraldine Clendenny and Betty Baumgartner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. Rev. Glen Greenwood will officiate.

He will be laid to rest alongside his son at the Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be given to the Godfrey Baptist Church where he was a member, or to the .

Condolences may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.