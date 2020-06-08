Darrell Stewart
COTTAGE HILLS — Darrell Glenn Stewart, born on July 5, 1955 in Popular Bluff, Missouri, departed this world at 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 to join his loved ones.

Darrell was preceded by in death by his father, Willis Lee Stewart; sister, Patricia Ann Bryson; brother, Jerome Lee Stewart; and a favorite uncle, Robert Lee Stewart.

He is survived his mother, Magdaline Lena Stewart; two sisters, Karen Jones (Verlon) and Marilyn Grable; three brothers, Kenny Stewart (Phylis), Steven Stewart, and Tony Stewart (Kelly); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Darrell retired from Stulls Auto body after 28 years. His passion for suto body restoration was always in his heart along with the Stull family. He loved dogs and cats, his dog named Moby and his orange tabby cat named Pumpkin were his favorites. Darrell enjoyed fishing and fresh fried catfish and crappie.

A private visitation will be held and a private burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
