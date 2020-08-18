Darren Moore

JERSEYVILLE — Darren Bradley Moore, 53, died at 3:18 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born in Jerseyville on Dec. 8, 1966; one of two sons born to Carl G. and Joyce D. (Murrie) Moore.

Darren attended Jerseyville schools and graduated in 1985 from Jersey Community High School, and went on to attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Black Hawk College in Kewanee, Illinois.

He was involved in agriculture from a young age, and was involved in the family business, Moore's Oil and Fertilizer in Jerseyville.

He later owned Murphy's in Jerseyville, and then went on to work in the pipeline industry with the Curran Group, and the railroad industry with Cranemasters.

Darren was blessed with a close knit group of friends, and those that knew him best could attest to his fierce loyalty, stubbornness and generosity.

He is survived by a brother, Craig Moore of Jerseyville; an aunt and uncle, Nancy and Gus McCain; and their three children of Tulsa, Oklahoma; along with his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Darren will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Knowing that Darren would cringe at the idea of a funeral service, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials in honor of Darren may be directed to Crawford Funeral Home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.