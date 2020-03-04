ALTON — Mr Darwin Quinn Wallace El was born to Lester and Verma Lee (Washpun) Wallace on July 13, 1956 in Alton Illinois. He received his education through the Alton School District and was very skilled in Track and Field.

Darwin, also known as 'Derb', was also a very skillful singer…singing with many of his closest friends. He was employed for a number of years at Duncan Foundry and as a chef at Pier 222.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, Darwin departed this life with family by his side. He was blessed with 63 years of life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Rosalind Wallace; brothers, Gerald, Raymond and Avery Wallace; and sister Francine Holmes.

Darwin Quinn Wallace EL proclaimed his nationality as a Moorish American and took on an ancestral tribal name of nobility…EL which means one who creates infinite wisdom.

He leaves to cherish, two brothers, Winston(Tamara) Wallace of Arizona and Anthony(Neicy)Wallace of Springfield, Illinois; three sisters, Shelia (Ronald)Gilchrest, Cynthia Hamilton, and Veronica (Vincent) Morgan; five children, Twain (Lenita)Perry, Sharon (Perry)Thomas of Alton, Rosa (Ronald) Clemons of East Alton, Rochelle (Victor) Jordan of Alton, and Christopher (Heather) Clemons of Alton; 19 grand children, Twanna (El) Perry -Gordon of Las Vegas, Nevada, Greg Cross Jr of Alton, Quan, Bryant, Leon Perry all of St Louis, Missouri, Dylan and Honor Thomas, Cameron Shampine, Karma and Twani Perry and Demitrius Thomas Jr, Ronald Jr., Tweety, Sullivan, Rosemary, India, Victor Jr., Ma'Layah, and Abigail Camp-all of Alton. five great-grand children, CJ and Ivy Gordon of Las Vegas, Ace Perry of St. Louis, Peyton Cross, and Mathias Johnson of Alton; a special cousin Olena Washpun, and a special friend- Sharron Young; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will convene Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God in Christ.

Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Bishop Jesse Prather will officiate.

Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton.