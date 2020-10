BUNKER HILL —Daryll Lynn Allen died Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:25 p.m. after sustaining injuries during a hit-and-run, head-on car accident.

Public memorial services will be next spring when it is safe and warm enough to gather outside.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.