GODFREY — Davey L. Roberts, age 72, went home to be with his Savior Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the son of John and Charlotte (Ward) Roberts. He married Beverly Hudson in Oct. 2006 and she survives.

Davey had worked for Allied and LeClede Steel for many years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey where he served on the Deacon Board. Davey was an avid motorcycle rider. He will be fondly remembered for his construction skills and always being willing to help others with their projects.

In addition to his wife, Beverly he is survived by seven children and their spouses, Rita and David Poehlein of Colorado, Brenda and Jason Fowler of Godfrey, Greg Roberts of Hawaii, Blake Hudson of Belleville, Illinois, Westly and Debra Hudson of Alaska, Wendi and Doug Wittman of Godfrey, and Molly Hudson of Dorsey, Illinois; four siblings, Fern Grills of Alton, Wes Roberts of East Alton, Illinois, John Roberts of Wood River, Illlinois, and Amy Reinhart of Missouri; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sandra (Cauley) Roberts; and four siblings, Betty Owens, Sid Roberts, Butch Roberts, and Maxine Cherry.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastors Alan Waddell and Thomas Olney officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michaels Cemetery in Jersey County, Illinois

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to Mississippi Valley Christian School.

