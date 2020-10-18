David Baker

GODFREY — David J. Baker, 58, of Godfrey, passed away Friday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1962, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Kenneth White and Pearl Agnes (Vanase) Baker.

David graduated from Central High School in Camp Point, Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and riding motorcycles. David was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. David directed Alton Mental Health for 16 years and served on the Madison County Mental Health Board. He donated time to Eagle Scout Troop 42, as well as being a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. David was also a member of the Human Rights Authority for six years and was affiliated with the Kettler Center Psychiatric Unit at Gateway Regional Medical Center, in Granite City. He ran the psychiatric unit at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis. David was a member of the Bush Pilots for seven years.

David is survived by his son, Kenneth Lloyd Baker, of Collinsville, brother, Sanford Vernon Baker, his ex-wife and mother of his child, Beth A. Baker, his significant other, Melissa Martin, and her children, Alivia Shae and Amelia Shae, his friends, William Edwards, of Highland, William Ogle, of Collinsville, Renny Hagen, of Jerseyville, and Lloyd Hewes, of Jerseyville.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Florence and Sanford Baker, and Charles and Amelia Vanase.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Godfrey, Illinois.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with Rev. Sherman Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Hunnewell Cemetery in Hunnewell, Missouri.

