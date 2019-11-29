GODFREY — David A. Barclay, 84, died at 8:57 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born March 23, 1935 in Canton, Illinois, he was the son of Thomas M. and Hilda C. (Brown) Barclay.

Mr. Barclay served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as a truck driver for McDonald Douglas/Boeing and was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. On June 23, 1958 he married the former Sandra Lou Ritter in Alton. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Barclay of McKinney, Texas, and Christina Briner of Alton; three grandchildren, Joshua Barclay, Christopher Barclay and Bobby Briner; and two great grandchildren, Tabatha Barclay and Christian Julius.

Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marsden and Gary Barclay.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church.

