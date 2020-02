JERSEYVILLE — David Jacob Carroll, age 18, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 27, from 4 p.m- 7 p.m.

Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.