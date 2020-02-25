JERSEYVILLE — David Jacob Carroll, 18, of Jerseyville, Illinois, entered into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

David was born on July 12, 2001, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois. He was joyously welcomed home by his mother, Jill Christine (Thiems) Carroll, his father, Damon Lee Carroll, and his big sister, Hannah Christine Carroll.

David graduated from Jersey Community High School, Jerseyville, in May 2019. In the search for his passion, David was taking classes at Lewis and Clark Community College while working full-time as a manager at Stadium Theater in Jerseyville.

David was a good friend to all who knew him. He loved music – you could always hear him coming. Video games were his favorite pastime. He enjoyed shopping for clothes, but he especially loved searching for his next perfect pair of shoes. He loved spending time with his friends and had a caring relationship with his girlfriend, Isabella Lincoln.

Those who knew David best knew of the love and devotion he had for his family, his laugh, sheepish smile, warm and kind heart, strong work ethic, and great sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He loved playing board and card games with his family and cousins. Also, David loved to be on the farm with his grandparents helping with many of the farm chores. He truly loved being with his family on their vacations. He was incredibly close with his parents and sister. They spent countless hours talking about life, faith, and the little things in life. The time they had together was a treasure, and they were not only family but best friends.

For those who loved David, the world is now a dimmer place.

He is survived by his parents, Damon L. and Jill C. Carroll; his sister, Hannah C. Carroll of Jerseyville; his maternal grandparents, Stephen and Bonnie Thiems of Highland, Illinois; paternal grandparents, David and Sharon Carroll of Jerseyville; aunts, Julie Carroll and Allison Iversen of Alton, Illinois; aunt and uncle, Stacey and Corey Golde of Lake Bluff, Illinois; uncle and aunt, Mike and Natalie Thiems of Edwardsville, Illinois; his cousins, Sydney and Andrew Golde, Lydia, Naomi, and Gabriel Thiems; and many great aunts and uncles and other family members, as well as David's many friends.

David was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Linda Jo Carroll.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton located at 1422 Washington Avenue.

The visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and then a Celebration of Life will be held following the visitation at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Andre Dobson will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to David's family to honor his life.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.