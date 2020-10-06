David Coles

BELLEVILLE — David R. Coles, 72, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, March 17, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.

David retired as a IT Specialist at Health Pack in Savanna, Georgia. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. and Helen V., nee Woodcock, Coles.

Surviving are his wife, Marge A., nee Zdrodowski, Coles of Belleville; children, Brian Coles of St. Louis, Melissa Rotherman of St. Louis, Michelle (Mike) Ward of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Gregory Piasecki of Fairview Heights, Illinois; brothers, Larry (Barb) Coles of Brighton, Illinois, and Tom (Liz) Coles of North Ft Myers, Florida; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Hagen of Dorsey, Illinois, and Carol (Gary) Sproull of Pearland, Texas; eight grandchildren.

Funeral procession will leave Kurrus Funeral Home at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Moeller officiating followed by Military Honors.