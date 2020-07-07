ALTON — David "Butch" Randall Crawford, 82, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 having lived a full and complete life.

He was born on April 3, 1938 in Godfrey, Illinois, the son of Nick and Verna (Zerwas) Crawford.

In 1958, he enlisted in the Army. He was a SP4 with the 25th Infantry Division, A Company 1st Regiment 27th Battalion, Wolf Hounds, stationed in Hawaii.

He returned home to Illinois in 1963 where he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Busick. The couple married on July 20, 1963. She survives.

David was an avid fisherman who loved fishing with his best friends, Richard Swift and Dave Wilson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Randall Crawford; a daughter, Cheryl (Tony) Reinhardt; three grandchildren, Adam Reinhardt, Noah Reinhardt and Anna Crawford; a brother, Nick (Becky) Crawford; a sister, Carol Jean (John) Light; along with many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ruby Henderson, Mary Emily Holden and Margaret Crawford.

Public visitation will be Thursday, July 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Private burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation, American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.

Online condolence, guest book and funeral services can be viewed at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.