GRANITE CITY — David Glenn DeForest Sr., 49, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Granite City.

He was born Oct. 19, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri to Bettie (Thompson) Fudge of Granite City and the late Buford Melvin DeForest. He worked in construction and loved listening to politics on the A.M. radio stations.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made for breast cancer. For more details and a guestbook visit wojstrom.com.