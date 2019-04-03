DAVID FARRIS

ALTON — David C. Farris, age 74, of Moro, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born December 25, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of Leslie W. and Hester (Dennis) Farris. He enjoyed 19 years with the love of his life, Shannon Fuhr.

David was a self employed tree trimmer, owning Timmm-Berrr Tree Service. He loved fishing and camping. His greatest joys were spending time with his favorite lady, Shannon, and his family.

In addition to Shannon; he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Diane Rulison of Jerseyville, Illinois and Paula and Buck Christoffer of Shelbyville, Missouri; several siblings; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Rhodes officiating.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

