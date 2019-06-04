DAVID GIBBONS

ALTON — David W. "Bill" Gibbons Sr., 80, went to be with God peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at 12:54 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born July 15, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Herb and Maurietta (Collins) Gibbons.

Bill worked as a regional sales manager for Gulf and Western for many years. He loved quail hunting with his sons and friends and enjoyed his early morning conversations with the gang at Mr. Donut. Bill was most passionate about the time he spent with his grandchildren.

On May 28, 1966 he married Carolyn (Ash) and she survives. Also surviving are four children, David (Susan) Gibbons, Debra Ross, Dr. Kim (Brad) Haug, and Scott (Sara) Gibbons, six grandchildren, Brennan, Kailin, and Brayden Haug, Ben and Sam Gibbons, Jordan (Thuy) Ross, one great grandson, Logan Ross, two sisters, Mary (Dave) Eckhouse and Trish Gibbons and one sister in law, Wanda Gibbons and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Gibbons, one grandson, Will Ross and one granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Ross.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV officiating. Private Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com